FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS buys New York rock station for its Sports Radio
Sections
Featured
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
las Vegas Massacre
How the Vegas shooter foiled a well-oiled counter-terrorism plan
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
Economy
Unexpected breather for some bankrupt U.S. retailers
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
Cyber Risk
SEC's corporate filing system vulnerable
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 8, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

CBS buys New York rock station for its Sports Radio

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* CBS to buy 101.9 FM from Merlin Media

* Deal is for $75 million

* Plans to simulcast on its Sports Radio 66WFAN

Oct 8 (Reuters) - CBS Corp is planning to buy a New York City FM rock station to broaden the reach of its sports content, the company said on Mo nday.

The broadcaster agreed to purchase Merlin Media’s 101.9 FM for $75 million so it can simulcast Sports Radio 66 WFAN, which is currently only on AM radio.

“Sports is a very popular format and a huge growth category for our business,” Dan Mason, president and CEO, CBS Radio, said in a statement.

WFAN was the first all-sports format station when it was founded in 1987 and is the flagship station for the New York Giants, New York Mets, Brooklyn Nets and New Jersey Devils.

CBS, which is the highest-rated U.S. broadcast channel with overall viewers, operates 126 radio stations.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.