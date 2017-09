LOS ANGELES, Feb 5 (Reuters) - U.S. broadcast network CBS, a unit of CBS Corp, will air eight Thursday night National Football League games during the 2014 season, the network and the league said on Wednesday.

The eight early-season games on CBS also will be simulcast on the NFL Network cable channel, the NFL and CBS said in a statement. The agreement is for the 2014 season with an additional year at the NFL’s option.