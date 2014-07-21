FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS Outdoor buys billboards from Van Wagner for $690 mln
Sections
Featured
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
Shock Tactics: The series
The quiet exit of Taser’s top stun gun
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
Hurricane Maria
Puerto Rico, St. Croix devastated
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 21, 2014 / 11:30 AM / 3 years ago

CBS Outdoor buys billboards from Van Wagner for $690 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 21 (Reuters) - CBS Outdoor Americas Inc said it would buy some outdoor advertising businesses from privately held U.S. billboard company Van Wagner Communications LLC for $690 million in cash.

The deal includes about 1,100 large-format billboard displays in 11 U.S. markets with total revenue of $206 million in 2013, CBS Outdoor said on Monday.

Reuters reported exclusively last week that Van Wagner was exploring a sale that could fetch more than $600 million.

CBS Outdoor, whose customers include Apple Inc, McDonald’s Corp and Sony Corp, went public in late March.

The company has about 329,100 displays in the United States and about 26,100 displays across Canada and Latin America. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.