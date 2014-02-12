FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Syndication, streaming deals lift CBS profit
February 12, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-Syndication, streaming deals lift CBS profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Deletes incorrect names of shows in 1st paragraph)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 12 (Reuters) - CBS Corp recorded higher profit for the quarter that ended in December, boosted by higher revenue from syndication of hit TV shows and digital streaming deals.

The media company on Wednesday posted adjusted diluted earnings per share of 78 cents, up 22 percent from a year earlier. Fourth quarter operating income rose 9 percent to $793 million. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Grant McCool)

