#Market News
November 5, 2014 / 9:21 PM / 3 years ago

Television program licensing pushes up CBS revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 5 (Reuters) - CBS Corp, owner of the most-watched U.S. television network, reported a 2 percent rise in quarterly revenue, driven by higher distribution revenue from licensing its television shows.

However, net income from continuing operations slid to $72 million, or 13 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Sept 30, from $431 million, or 70 cents per share, a year earlier.

The company’s cost rose as it spent more on television programming, including NFL games.

Revenue rose to $3.37 billion from $3.30 billion. (Reporting By Lehar Maan in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet Das)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
