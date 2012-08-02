FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CBS chief: 'Not actively' shopping outdoor ad business
August 2, 2012

CBS chief: 'Not actively' shopping outdoor ad business

LOS ANGELES, Aug 2 (Reuters) - CBS Corp is not looking to sell its outdoor advertising business but will consider any offers at the “right price,” Chief Executive Les Moonves said on Thursday.

“We are not actively in the market to sell it. We are very pleased with how it’s performing,” Moonves told analysts on a conference call following the company’s quarterly earnings report.

“A couple people asked to look at it,” he added. “If somebody came along with the right price, we would have to take a serious look at it.”

