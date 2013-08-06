FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS chief slams Time Warner Cable proposal to end blackout
Sections
Featured
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
Puerto Rico
San Juan mayor blasts U.S. official over 'good news' comment
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
Future of Money
China's bitcoin market alive and well as traders defy crackdown
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 6, 2013 / 1:36 PM / 4 years ago

CBS chief slams Time Warner Cable proposal to end blackout

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Aug 6 (Reuters) - CBS Corp Chief Executive Officer Les Moonves on Tuesday rejected the latest proposal by Time Warner Cable Inc to end its blackout of the network’s shows.

Moonves said in a letter to Time Warner Cable CEO Glenn Britt that the proposal, released on Monday, was a distraction and not “sincere or helpful.” He also called the cable company’s offer to sell CBS channels to subscribers one-by-one on an “a la carte” basis an “empty gesture” and unrealistic.

In the three-page letter released to the media on Tuesday, Moonves asked Time Warner Cable to return to the negotiating table and “talk about the real issues that separate us.”

The blackout of CBS’ owned stations and cable networks on Time Warner Cable’s systems in the largest U.S. markets, New York and Los Angeles, is now in its fourth day. It has deprived viewers of summer hit “Under the Dome” and live sports such as golf that air on the broadcast network.

Shares of CBS were up 0.2 percent at $53.99 in early trading, while Time Warner Cable fell 0.5 percent to $115.89.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.