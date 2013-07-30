CBS, Time Warner Cable extend fee talks into evening

July 29 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable and CBS Corp have extended their negotiations in a battle over fees the cable company pays to carry the broadcast network, both sides said on Monday.

The parties set a new deadline of 9 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT) to reach a deal, an hour later than previously agreed, Time Warner Cable spokesman Maureen Huff said via e-mail.

CBS issued a statement saying the companies “extended their current deal again into the evening while the companies continue to negotiate.”

The extension avoids an immediate blackout of CBS in markets including New York and Los Angeles.