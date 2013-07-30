FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS, Time Warner Cable extend fee talks into evening
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 30, 2013 / 12:16 AM / 4 years ago

CBS, Time Warner Cable extend fee talks into evening

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable and CBS Corp have extended their negotiations in a battle over fees the cable company pays to carry the broadcast network, both sides said on Monday.

The parties set a new deadline of 9 p.m. Eastern time (0100 GMT) to reach a deal, an hour later than previously agreed, Time Warner Cable spokesman Maureen Huff said via e-mail.

CBS issued a statement saying the companies “extended their current deal again into the evening while the companies continue to negotiate.”

The extension avoids an immediate blackout of CBS in markets including New York and Los Angeles.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.