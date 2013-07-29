FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CBS, Time Warner Cable extend deadline for new agreement
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 29, 2013 / 9:14 PM / in 4 years

CBS, Time Warner Cable extend deadline for new agreement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 29 (Reuters) - Time Warner Cable Inc and CBS broadcast network, which are locked in a battle over fees the cable company pays to carry CBS programming, said they would negotiate until 8 p.m. on Monday, at least temporarily averting a blackout in some large cities.

The deadline had been 5 p.m. This is the second time in two weeks they have extended the deadline. Analysts have estimated that 3.5 million Time Warner Cable customers could lose access to CBS’s broadcast network if a new deal is not reached.

Threats of blackouts have become increasingly common in the TV business as networks, which provide programming, and cable operators, which transmit that content to subscribers around the country, battle over terms.

CBS’ chief executive Les Moonves said on Monday he was engaged in “difficult” negotiations with the second-largest U.S. cable provider. [ID: L1N0FZ0T8].

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.