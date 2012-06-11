New Issue-CBS Operations sells $900 mln notes in 2 parts

JUNE 11 (Reuters) - CBS Operations Inc, a wholly owned subsidiary of CBS Corp, on Monday sold $900 million of senior unsecured notes in two parts, said market sources. The size of the deal was increased from an originally planned total of $800 million. Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley were the active joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: CBS OPERATIONS INC TRANCHE 1 AMT $400 MLN COUPON 1.95 PCT MATURITY 7/1/2017 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 98.858 FIRST PAY 1/1/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 2.191 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 150 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 25 BPS TRANCHE 2 AMT $500 MLN COUPON 4.85 PCT MATURITY 7/1/2042 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 97.406 FIRST PAY 1/1/2013 MOODY'S Baa2 YIELD 5.018 PCT SETTLEMENT 6/20/2012 S&P TRIPLE-B SPREAD 230 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH TRIPLE-B MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 35 BPS