Cold summer weather knocks Irish C&C's cider sales

DUBLIN, July 3 (Reuters) - Irish cider maker C&C reported weak growth in the United States and sharp sales falls in Britain and Ireland on Wednesday, knocking its shares down some 9 percent.

Cider sales volumes in its core British and Irish markets, where it sells under the Magners and Bulmers brands, fell 13 percent and 22 percent respectively in the three months to end May, C&C said in a statement.

It said unseasonably cold weather had hit sales of cider, traditionally seen as a summer drink, and warned that trading was expected to remain “difficult” for the remainder of the year in the two countries.

Sales of Woodchuck, its key brand in the United States and an important part of the company’s growth strategy, grew a “lower than expected” 3 percent by volume in the quarter, C&C said.

C&C last year bought U.S. firm Vermont Hard Cider, the maker of Woodchuck, to try to tap into the fast-growing U.S. market and offset weakness in its core British business.

“The performance in the U.S. is clearly disappointing,” Merrion Stockbrokers analyst David Holohan said. “Management will have to ensure that it is a one quarter event.”

C&C said it expected operating profit in the year to February 2014 to be in the range of 125 million and 132 million euros ($172.06 million), compared to an estimate of 132 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

C&C shares were down 9.2 percent at 0710 GMT. ($1 = 0.7672 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries. Editing by Jane Merriman)