DUBLIN, Oct 30 (Reuters) - C&C Group PLC : * H1 operating profit up 7.9 percent y/y to 71.1 million EUR, adjusted diluted

EPS 16.3 cent (up 1 percent) * H1 revenue grew 27.8 percent to 336.7 million EUR, improved trading

performance in domestic markets in Q2 * Proposes H1 interim dividend increase of 7.5 percent to 4.3 cent per share * Re-affirms full year guidance of operating profit range of 125 million to 132

million euros