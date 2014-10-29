C&C shares drop 8 pct on weak U.S., UK performance

DUBLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Shares in Irish cider maker C&C Group Plc dropped 8 percent on Wednesday after it reported a sharp decline in profitability in its U.S. and UK cider businesses, days after it announced a surprise approach for UK pub chain Spirit.

Shares in the company are down by over 12 percent since it announced last week it had made an approach about buying the 1,200 pub chain, with some analysts questioning the company’s ability to manage the asset and the level of possible cost savings.

Spirit rejected the approach, but C&C has until Nov. 20 to submit a firm, improved offer to fend off a rival bid by Greene King. C&C said it was not allowed to give full-year profit guidance under takeover rules.

“The fall seems to be due to a combination of factors: A sharp deterioration in the U.S. business, the fact that there is no guidance for the full year and a lot of uncertainty about strategic rational on the Spirit bid,” said Merrion Capital analyst David Holohan.

C&C said in a statement that its volumes in the U.S were down 21 in the first six months and operating profit was 90 percent lower.

The U.S. market is a relatively small part of C&C’s business, accounting for 0.7 million euros of profit in the first half. C&C said it made an operating profit of 69.2 million euros in the period, down 2.7 percent from a year earlier.

Chief Executive Stephen Glancey said the company planned to stay in the U.S. market for the “long haul” and said it expected to return to meaningful growth in time.

Operating profit in England and Wales was down by 37 percent, with Glancey describing the English cider market remained “incredibly competitive.” Part of the problem was C&C’s lack of scale, he said.

Glancey declined to give additional details of its approach for Spirit group or whether an improved bid was planned, but said C&C was looking for the best return on capital and said several executives had first-hand knowledge of Spirit’s business.

Goodbody stockbrokers said it planned to cut its forecast for C&C’s full year profit by around 7 percent. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by David Holmes)