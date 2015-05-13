FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cider maker C&C writes off 150 million euros at U.S. business
May 13, 2015 / 6:51 AM / 2 years ago

Cider maker C&C writes off 150 million euros at U.S. business

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

DUBLIN, May 13 (Reuters) - Irish cider maker C&C reported a 9 percent fall in profit in the year to February on Wednesday and said it was taking a one-off impairment charge of 150 million euros at its poorly performing U.S. business.

The maker of Magners and Bulmers cider reported a profit of 115 million euros ($129.41 million), in line with its January guidance and analysts’ forecasts on revenues that were up 10 percent.

But there was a sharp divergence between its core Irish and Scottish markets, where operating profit was up by almost 2 percent, and England and Wales where they fell 38 percent.

And it said it expected its North American sales fell from 11 million to 1.5 million euros on a poor performance from Woodchuck cider.

As a result, the company said it was writing down the value of its U.S. assets by 150 million euros, but said it expected sales to be more stable in the year ahead.

C&C last year launched a failed bid to buy the Spirit pub group in the hope of using its 1,200 pubs to increase its distribution network in the United Kingdom, where it has faced a number of new rivals in the cider market, including Swedish brand Kopparberg and AB InBev’s Stella Cidre.

Chief Executive Stephen Glancey said in a statement that the following 12 months would be a period of “stabilisation and investment” and said the company had made a decent start to the year. ($1 = 0.8887 euros) (Reporting by Conor Humphries, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
