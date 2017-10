DUBLIN, Oct 23 (Reuters) - C&C Group PLC : * To acquire U.S. firm Vermont hard cider for $305 million * Says Vermont business expected to generate $15 million EBITDA in 12 months to

end-2012 * Says deal subject to regulatory approval, sees completion before February

2013 * H1 operating profit falls 2.7 percent y/y to 65.6 million EUR (forecast 65

million EUR); adjusted EPS 16.6 euro cent * Sees FY 2013 operating profit at lower end of previsously stated guidance