DUBLIN, May 15 (Reuters) - C&C Group PLC : * FY 2012/13 EBIT 113.9 mn EUR (up 2.4 percent y/y) versus consensus forecast

113.4 million EUR * 2012/13 adjusted EPS 27.7 euro cent versus consensus forecast 28.0 euro cent * FY dividend per share 8.75 euro cents versus consensus forecast of 9 cents * Says will continue to deliver earnings growth in year ahead