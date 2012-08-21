Australia's Coca-Cola Amatil H1 profit up 5.6 pct

MELBOURNE, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Amatil, Australia’s top soft-drinks bottler, reported first-half net profit rose 5.6 percent, just ahead of its own estimate as sales picked up in Australia after a wet summer and sales expanded in Indonesia.

The company warned volume growth momentum had moderated since June and weak consumer spending was an ongoing challenge, though strong momentum in Indonesia was expected to continue.

Capital expenditure would increase by A$100 million for 2012 to around A$470 million.

Net profit before one-offs rose to A$247.1 million ($259 million) in the six months to June, excluding one-off items, from A$234.1 million a year ago.

In May, the company had forecast a rise of 4-5 percent and market forecasts averaged A$248 million, according to three analysts polled by Reuters.

Before the result, analysts had on average forecast a rise in full-year profit of 8.1 percent to A$575 million. ($1 = 0.9523 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Miranda Maxwell; Editing by John Mair)