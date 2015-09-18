FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Construction Bank to control Indonesia's Bank Windu-executive
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
September 18, 2015 / 7:46 AM / 2 years ago

China Construction Bank to control Indonesia's Bank Windu-executive

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA, Sept 18 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) will become the new controlling shareholder of PT Bank Windu Kentjana International Tbk , Luianto Sudarmana, the president director of the Indonesian lender, told reporters on Friday.

If the deal goes ahead, it would be a rare case where a foreign bank is allowed to own more than 40 percent of an Indonesian lender and could pave the way for more acquisitions in the sector.

Indonesian tycoon Johnny Wiraatmadja owned 61.2 percent of Bank Windu as of June, according to Thomson Reuters data.

An official at the Indonesia Financial Services Authority said in June that CCB would be permitted to own more than 40 percent of a merged Indonesian bank should it buy stakes in two separate lenders and combine them into a single entity.

$1 = 14,475.00 rupiah Reporting by Cindy Silviana and Eveline Danubrata in JAKARTA; Additional reporting by Saeed Azhar in SINGAPORE; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.