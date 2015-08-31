FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CCB to hold investor meetings ahead of AT1 issue
#Financials
August 31, 2015 / 10:22 AM / 2 years ago

CCB to hold investor meetings ahead of AT1 issue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 31 (IFR) - China Construction Bank is to hold investor meetings next week ahead of a proposed AT1 bond issue, according to sources familiar with the deal.

The bank has named its entities China Construction Bank (Asia) and China Construction Bank International to be among the bookrunners.

Investor meetings are scheduled for Hong Kong on September 8 and Singapore on September 9, the sources said. A meeting is expected to happen in London shortly afterwards.

China Construction Bank priced a US$2bn offering of Tier 2 capital in May that was the largest T2 from a Chinese issuer in the Reg S market.

Chinese banks are stepping up their issuance of bank capital. Most recently, Bank of Communications priced US$2.45bn of Additional Tier 1 securities on July 22. China Minsheng Bank is also said to be lining up an AT1 offering. (Reporting By Spencer Anderson; Editing by Vincent Baby)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
