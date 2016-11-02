FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
China Construction Bank signs $739 mln debt-for-equity swap with Xiamen CCRE
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Cyber Risk
State election officials still in the dark on Russian hacking
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
November 2, 2016 / 9:41 AM / 10 months ago

China Construction Bank signs $739 mln debt-for-equity swap with Xiamen CCRE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp said late on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with state-owned Xiamen CCRE Group to provide 5 billion yuan ($739 million) for a debt-for-equity swap with the transportation equipment firm.

This is the third debt-for-equity swap deal announced by state-owned CCB, the country's second-biggest lender by assets, since the government re-launched the scheme in October to tackle a mounting corporate debt burden.

Xiamen CCRE is a state-owned enterprise directly managed by the City of Xiamen. The group has 36 billion yuan in total assets, according to the company's website. ($1 = 6.7617 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
