China Construction Bank signs $739 mln debt-for-equity swap with Xiamen CCRE

BEIJING, Nov 2 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp said late on Wednesday that it has signed an agreement with state-owned Xiamen CCRE Group to provide 5 billion yuan ($739 million) for a debt-for-equity swap with the transportation equipment firm.

This is the third debt-for-equity swap deal announced by state-owned CCB, the country's second-biggest lender by assets, since the government re-launched the scheme in October to tackle a mounting corporate debt burden.

Xiamen CCRE is a state-owned enterprise directly managed by the City of Xiamen. The group has 36 billion yuan in total assets, according to the company's website. ($1 = 6.7617 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath)