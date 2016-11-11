China Construction Bank inks $1.47 bln debt-for-equity swap with Chongqing Construction

BEIJING, Nov 11 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) has signed a 10 billion yuan ($1.47 billion) debt-for-equity deal with Chongqing Construction Investment Holdings Co, as the bank presses ahead with its debt investment strategy.

It is the third debt-for-equity deal announced this week by CCB, the country's second biggest lender.

The framework agreement signed on Thursday is intended to reduce business leverage and support economic development, CCB said in an online statement.

Chongqing Construction, which is wholly-owned by the municipal government's State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission (SASAC), has total assets of 64.8 billion yuan and claims 56 subsidiary companies.

The deal will help raise equity capital for key subsidiaries, while a merger-and-acquistion fund will be established to improve the group's consolidated performance, the statement said.

Separately, Chongqing Construction will set up a fund to invest in its own public-private partnership projects.

On Wednesday, CCB signed a 15 billion yuan contract with Guangdong's provincial SASAC and Guangdong Rising Assets Management Co to arrange debt-for-equity deals.

CCB also signed a 10 billion yuan debt-for-equity deal with Guangzhou SASAC and Guangzhou Communications Investment Group Co, a highway and railways development and services company.

CCB has been leading China's latest round of debt-for-equity swaps, helping large, debt-laden state firms to lower their leverage and cut financing costs.

That effort is aimed at helping domestic manufacturers "muddle through the current tough period", Zhang Minghe, head of CCB's debt-for-equity swap team, told Reuters earlier.

Thursday's deal is the sixth debt-for-equity swap announced by CCB since policymakers relaunched the scheme in October.

Last week, CCB signed a 5 billion yuan debt-for-equity swap agreement with state-owned Xiamen CCRE Group .

Last month, the bank also agreed a 24 billion yuan debt restructuring plan to help struggling Wuhan Iron and Steel Group and a 10 billion yuan swap with Yunnan Tin Group, the world's largest tin producer and exporter.

The bank has more than 50 debt-for-equity swap projects in the pipeline, which will span a variety of sectors, including highly indebted coal and chemical industries, CCB said earlier.

Corporate China sits on $18 trillion in debt, equivalent to about 169 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), which has caused the IMF to warn that the country's credit growth is unsustainable. ($1 = 6.8146 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting By Matthew Miller and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)