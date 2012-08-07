China Construction Bank's VP to head CITIC Bank - sources

BEIJING, Aug 7 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank’s Executive Vice President Zhu Xiaohuang will leave the state-owned lender to join smaller rival CITIC Bank as its president, two sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

Current CITIC Bank President Chen Xiaoxian will retire, said the sources, who declined to be identified because the information was not yet public.

Spokespeople at the banks declined to comment.

Zhu will also become the top-ranked representative of the Chinese Communist Party within the bank, one of the sources said. All state-owned companies in China have Communist Party branches within the organisation.

An economist by training, Zhu has been executive vice president at CCB since June 2008, where he was previously responsible for the bank’s risk management and internal audit committee.

Zhu’s move to CITIC Bank is part of a wider leadership reshuffle in China this year that will likely culminate with the country’s President Hu Jintao’s retirement in the fall. (Reporting by Zhao Hongmei and Jason Subler; Writing by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)