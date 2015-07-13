FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Minsheng Investment hires banks for CCB-backed dollar bond
July 13, 2015 / 2:17 AM / 2 years ago

China Minsheng Investment hires banks for CCB-backed dollar bond

Frances Yoon

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 13 (IFR) - China Minsheng Investment Corp has mandated ABC International, China Construction Bank (Asia) and UBS as joint global coordinators for a US dollar bond.

Roadshows for the Reg S offering will begin tomorrow in Hong Kong and Singapore.

The banks will work as joint bookrunners with AMTD Asset Management, Citigroup, HSBC and Standard Chartered.

The deal will have a standby letter of credit by China Construction Bank Corp Hong Kong branch, and is expected to be rated A1 by Moody‘s.

China Minsheng will provide a keepwell deed. The notes are expected to be issued by Boom Up Investment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Minsheng. (Reporting by Frances Yoon; editing by Vincent Baby and Daniel Stanton)

