China Construction Bank Q3 rises 12 pct, beats estimates

HONG KONG, Oct 28 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp , the country’s No.2 lender, posted a third-quarter net profit of 12 percent, beating estimates, as interest income grew because of increased demand for credit.

Net profit rose to 51.91 billion yuan ($8.31 billion) in July-September from 46.2 billion yuan a year earlier, CCB said on Sunday. That compares with an average estimate of 51.59 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of 12 analysts. ($1 = 6.2489 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Ryan Woo)