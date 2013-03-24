CCB 2012 net profit up 14 pct, worst since IPO

HONG KONG, March 24 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank , the country’s No.2 lender, said its 2012 net profit rose 14 percent, its slowest annual profit growth as a publicly listed company, hit by the country’s attempts to rein in state-owned lenders’ profitability.

CCB made a net profit of 193.2 billion yuan ($31.1 billion) in 2012, according to a Chinese-language statement posted on the Shanghai Stock Exchange. For October-December, it made 34.97 billion yuan, according to Reuters calculations of company figures.

Its full-year result was in line with expectations for 192.6 billion yuan, according to a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S survey of 24 analysts. In 2011, the bank made 169.26 billion.