FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Construction Bank targets overseas growth
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 14, 2012 / 9:35 AM / 5 years ago

China Construction Bank targets overseas growth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 14 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank wants to expand its overseas presence through organic growth and acquisitions, and aims to wrap up a takeover deal this year, C ha irman Wang Hongzhang told Reuters.

China’s second-largest bank also has its problem loans under control and expects to participate in a 1 trillion yuan ($158 billion) infrastructure spending drive announced recently by the government, Wang said in an interview.

“As chairman of the bank I would expect to complete an M&A deal this year,” Wang said on the fringes of a recent Asia-Pacific summit in Russia’s far eastern port of Vladivostok.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.