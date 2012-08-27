FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Construction Bank says unrealistic to expect NPLs to fall in 2H
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 27, 2012 / 9:21 AM / in 5 years

China Construction Bank says unrealistic to expect NPLs to fall in 2H

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank said on Monday it is ‘unrealistic’ to expect the bank’s total amount of non-performing loans to fall in the second half of this year.

In a statement at a press conference in Hong Kong a day after the bank reported market expectation-beating first half earnings, president Zhang Jianguo also said the bank’s NPL ratio is unlikely to fall.

China Construction Bank, the country’s No.2 lender, said on Sunday that its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1 percent, down from 1.04 percent at the end of March.

First-half earnings rose 14.5 percent, helped by steady growth in net interest income as the bank started charging more for loans.

CCB said it made a net profit of 106.3 billion yuan in January-June, higher than the 92.8 billion yuan it recorded a year ago and better than expectations for a 100.8 billion yuan net profit, a Reuters poll of nine analysts showed. (Reporting Kelvin Soh; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.