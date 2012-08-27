China Construction Bank says unrealistic to expect NPLs to fall in 2H

HONG KONG, Aug 27 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank said on Monday it is ‘unrealistic’ to expect the bank’s total amount of non-performing loans to fall in the second half of this year.

In a statement at a press conference in Hong Kong a day after the bank reported market expectation-beating first half earnings, president Zhang Jianguo also said the bank’s NPL ratio is unlikely to fall.

China Construction Bank, the country’s No.2 lender, said on Sunday that its non-performing loan ratio stood at 1 percent, down from 1.04 percent at the end of March.

First-half earnings rose 14.5 percent, helped by steady growth in net interest income as the bank started charging more for loans.

CCB said it made a net profit of 106.3 billion yuan in January-June, higher than the 92.8 billion yuan it recorded a year ago and better than expectations for a 100.8 billion yuan net profit, a Reuters poll of nine analysts showed. (Reporting Kelvin Soh; Writing by Lawrence White; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)