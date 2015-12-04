FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CCB hires nine banks for US$ AT1 preference shares
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 4, 2015 / 6:31 AM / in 2 years

CCB hires nine banks for US$ AT1 preference shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, Dec 4 (IFR) - China Construction Bank, rated A1/A/A, has mandated nine banks for a proposed issue of US dollar AT1 capital preference shares.

The bank has hired CCB International, HSBC, UBS and Standard Chartered Bank as joint global coordinators and China Construction Bank (Asia), BOCOM International, Citi, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley as joint bookrunners and joint lead managers to arrange investor meetings in Singapore and Hong Kong commencing on Monday.

A Reg S offering of Basel III-compliant AT1 capital preference shares denominated in US dollars may follow subject to market conditions. The offshore preference shares are expected to be rated Ba2 by Moody’s and BB by S&P.

Reporting by Ina Zhou; Editing by Vincent Baby

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.