FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Construction Bank plans 20 bln yuan in Basel bonds to bolster capital
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 31, 2014 / 9:01 AM / 3 years ago

China Construction Bank plans 20 bln yuan in Basel bonds to bolster capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG/BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp plans to issue 20 billion yuan in Basel III-compliant subordinate debt in the Chinese market to replenish tier-2 capital, the bank said in materials circulated at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.

The bank did not give a specific timeline for the debt sale.

The country’s second biggest bank posted a 9.2 percent on-year rise in net profits for the final three months of 2013 on Sunday, becoming the third of China’s four biggest banks to beat market forecasts.

Bank of China Ltd and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd , also beat estimates when they released their fourth quarter earnings last week, with China’s banks showing resilience even as the country’s economy slows. (Reporting by Hongmei Zhao in Hong Kong and Joy Leung in Beijing; Writing by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Gabriel Wildau)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.