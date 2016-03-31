FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Construction Bank to keep positive net profit growth in 2016 -president
March 31, 2016

China Construction Bank to keep positive net profit growth in 2016 -president

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 31 (Reuters) - The president of China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country’s second-largest lender, said the bank will “try to keep positive” net profit growth in 2016.

Wang Zuji also told a news conference on Thursday that China’s banking regulator is studying a lower minimum loan loss provision ratio.

CCB released earnings on Wednesday along with other Chinese banks that reported small profit growth in 2015.

CCB reported a 2.5 percent fall in profit for the fourth quarter, weaker than analyst estimates. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

