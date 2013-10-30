FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China's Bank of Communications Q3 net profit rises 3.4 pct, misses estimates
October 30, 2013

China's Bank of Communications Q3 net profit rises 3.4 pct, misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - China’s fifth-biggest lender Bank of Communications Co Ltd posted a 3.4 percent gain in third-quarter net profit, missing analyst estimates, as margins shrank and non-performing loans rose.

Net profit rose to 13.88 billion yuan ($2.28 billion) in July-September from 13.43 billion yuan a year earlier, BoComm said on Wednesday. That compares with an average estimate of 15.08 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Net interest margins fell to 2.53 percent from 2.56 percent at the end of June.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.01 percent from 0.99 percent at the end of the first half. ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ryan Woo)

