Bank of China Q3 net profit rises 13.6 pct, beats estimates
#Chinese Labor Unrest
October 30, 2013

Bank of China Q3 net profit rises 13.6 pct, beats estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Bank of China Ltd , the country’s fourth-biggest lender, posted a third-quarter net profit rise of 13.6 percent, beating estimates, as fee and commission income surged.

Net profit rose to 39.48 billion yuan ($6.48 billion) in July-September from 34.76 billion yuan a year earlier, BOC said on Wednesday. That compares with an average estimate of 38.6 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of two analysts.

The bank’s net interest margin slipped to 2.22 percent from 2.23 percent at the end of June.

The bank’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 0.96 percent from 0.93 percent at the end of the first half.

Fee and commission income rose 26.9 percent in the third quarter from a year earlier to 19.90 billion yuan. ($1 = 6.0902 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
