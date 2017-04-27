China Construction Bank Q1 net profit rises 3 pct

BEIJING, April 27 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country's second-biggest lender by assets, on Thursday reported 3 percent profit growth for the first quarter.

Profit reached 70 billion yuan ($10.15 billion) in the three months through March, up from 67.95 billion yuan a year earlier.

The result was in line with the average estimate of 70.4 billion yuan from analysts polled by Reuters.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio was 1.52 percent at the end of March, flat with the end of 2016. ($1 = 6.8940 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Matthew Miller; Editing by Randy Fabi and Mark Potter)