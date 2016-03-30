FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
China Construction Bank Q4 profit falls 2.5 pct, above estimates
March 30, 2016 / 12:21 PM / a year ago

China Construction Bank Q4 profit falls 2.5 pct, above estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported a 2.5 percent fall in profit for the fourth quarter, weaker than analyst estimates.

Profit reached 36.6 billion yuan ($5.65 billion) in the three months through Dec. 30, down from 37.5 billion yuan a year earlier, according to a Reuters calculation based on the company’s figures.

This was below the 38.8 billion yuan average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

For the entire year of 2015, net profit was flat at 228.1 billion yuan from 227.8 billion yuan a year earlier.

CCB’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.58 percent at the end of 2015, from 1.45 percent at the end of September. ($1 = 6.4766 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

