FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Construction Bank Q1 profit rises 1.4 pct
Sections
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
Politics
Trump's Houston trip a test of presidential mien
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
April 29, 2016 / 12:06 PM / a year ago

China Construction Bank Q1 profit rises 1.4 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI, April 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) , the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, posted a 1.4 percent rise in first-quarter net profit on Friday.

The last one of China’s Big Five banks to report first-quarter earnings, CCB said in a statement its profit reached 67.95 billion yuan ($10.5 billion) in the three months through March from 67 billion yuan in the same period a year earlier.

CCB’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.63 percent by end-March, from 1.58 percent at the end of 2015.

$1 = 6.4830 Chinese yuan Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matt Miller in Beijing; Editing by Jacqueline Wong

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.