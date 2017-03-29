FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
China Construction Bank Q4 profit rises 2.8 pct
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Business
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Entertainment
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
World
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
March 29, 2017 / 1:23 PM / 5 months ago

China Construction Bank Q4 profit rises 2.8 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SHANGHAI/BEIJING, March 29 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB), the country's second-biggest lender by assets, on Wednesday reported a 2.8 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, beating analyst estimates.

October-December profit rose to 37.63 billion yuan ($5.46 billion) versus 36.6 billion yuan a year earlier, according to Thomson Reuters calculations based on the company's figures, and was above the 33.7 billion yuan average estimate from analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Full-year net profit was roughly flat at 231.46 billion yuan, versus 228.1 billion yuan in 2015.

CCB's non-performing loan ratio eased to 1.52 percent at end-2016 from 1.56 percent at end-September.

$1 = 6.8883 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Engen Tham in Shanghai and Matthew Miller in Beijing; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Ian Geoghegan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.