URGENT-China Construction Bank Q3 profit growth flat
October 29, 2015 / 12:12 PM / in 2 years

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp , the country’s second-biggest lender by assets, on Thursday reported flat profit growth for the third quarter as bad debt rose.

Profit reached 59.7 billion yuan ($9.39 billion) in the three months through September 30 from 59.6 billion a year earlier.

CCB’s non-performing loan ratio rose to 1.45 percent at the end of the quarter from 1.42 percent at the end of June.

$1 = 6.3552 Chinese yuan renminbi Reporting by Engen Tham in SHANGHAI and Shu Zhang in BEIJING; editing by Jason Neely

