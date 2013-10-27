FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-China Construction Bank Q3 net profit rises 9.4 pct misses estimates
October 27, 2013 / 1:39 PM / 4 years ago

CORRECTED-China Construction Bank Q3 net profit rises 9.4 pct misses estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q3 net profit to 56.8 billion yuan from 56.5 billion, percent change to 9.4 pct from 8.9 pct)

SHANGHAI, Oct 27 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp , the country’s No.2 lender, posted a rise in third-quarter net profit of 9.4 percent, slightly missing estimates.

Net profit rose to 56.8 billion yuan in July-September from 51.91 billion yuan a year earlier, CCB said on Sunday. That compares with an average estimate of 57.69 billion yuan in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

Reporting By Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Michael Perry and Jane Baird

