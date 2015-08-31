FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
China Construction Bank's risk exposure to stock markets low -chairman
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Chinese Labor Unrest
August 31, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

China Construction Bank's risk exposure to stock markets low -chairman

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Aug 31 (Reuters) - China Construction Bank Corp (CCB) has a low risk exposure to the country’s stock markets, with less than 20 billion yuan ($3.14 billion) of loans collateralised with stock and 50 billion to 60 billion yuan in credit lines provided to securities firms, Chairman Wang Hongzhang said on Monday.

Less than 40 billion yuan, or about a third, of the bank’s wealth management products are invested in the stock market, Wang said at the bank’s interim results press conference in Beijing. CCB is the country’s second-biggest lender by assets.

Speaking at the same event, the bank’s vice governor Zhang Gengsheng said the firm had lent state margin lender China Securities Finance Corp 148 billion yuan, a figure he said was small compared to other banks. He added that he expects the bank’s asset quality will deteriorate in the second half of this year.

CCB over the weekend reported lacklustre half-year profits and increased non-performing loans. ($1 = 6.3760 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Shu Zhang and Nicholas Heath; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.