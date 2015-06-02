Ultro launches 3 mln share sale in Polish shoe retailer CCC

WARSAW, June 2 (Reuters) - Ultro, the major shareholder in Poland’s No.1 shoe retailer CCC, launched a sale of up to 3,010,000 shares representing a 7.84 percent stake, or 6.67 percent of votes in the company in an accelerated book building, CCC said on Monday evening.

Ultro, controlled by Dariusz Milek, one of the richest Poles, owns 34.79 percent of CCC shares, or 40.20 percent of votes, since the retailer’s capital consists of ordinary and preference shares.

UBS Ltd and WOOD & Company Financial Services are the joint global coordinators and bookrunners.

CCC shares closed up 1.2 percent at 186 zlotys on the Warsaw stock exchange on Monday. ($1 = 3.7639 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)