BRIEF-C&C Group confirms approached Spirit Pub regarding deal
#Beverages - Brewers
October 24, 2014 / 6:30 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-C&C Group confirms approached Spirit Pub regarding deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 24 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* C&C Group Plc statement re Spirit Pub Company

* Notes recent Spirit announcement regarding a possible offer for Spirit and confirms that it has made a preliminary approach to board of spirit in relation to a possible offer for spirit

* An acquisition of Spirit would transform C&C and enhance long-term shareholder value

* No certainty that a firm offer will be made nor as to terms on which any offer might be made Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [GCC.I SPRTC.L]

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
