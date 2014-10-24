BRIEF-C&C Group confirms approached Spirit Pub regarding deal

Oct 24 (Reuters) - C&C Group Plc

* C&C Group Plc statement re Spirit Pub Company

* Notes recent Spirit announcement regarding a possible offer for Spirit and confirms that it has made a preliminary approach to board of spirit in relation to a possible offer for spirit

* An acquisition of Spirit would transform C&C and enhance long-term shareholder value

* No certainty that a firm offer will be made nor as to terms on which any offer might be made