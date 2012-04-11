FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Coke bottler extends borrowing facility
April 11, 2012 / 11:43 AM / 6 years ago

Greek Coke bottler extends borrowing facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, April 11 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) , Coca-Cola’s No.2 bottler worldwide, extended its medium-term financing facility (EMTN) by one billion euros to three billion euros, the bottler said on Wednesday.

Analysts said the move allowed the firm more flexibility to carry out future investments and acquisitions.

“It’s the continuation of the existing financing facility through the issuance of bonds,” said a CCH official who declined to be named. The extension does not mean the firm will make full use of it, the official added.

CCH is rated A3 and A by Moody’s and Standard & Poor‘s, respectively. With no bank loans, it has to refinance about 1.8 billion euros of debt by 2016.

$1 = 0.7644 euros Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford

