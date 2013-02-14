FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Coke bottler 2012 profit drops 12 pct, misses fcast
February 14, 2013 / 6:46 AM / 5 years ago

Greek Coke bottler 2012 profit drops 12 pct, misses fcast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Coca-Cola Hellenic (CCH) , the world’s No. 2 bottler of Coca-Cola, posted on Thursday a 12 percent drop in 2012 profit due to higher costs and weak demand in its debt-laden European markets.

The Athens-based company with operations in 28 countries from Russia to Nigeria, said profit excluding restructuring and other one-off charges came in at 285 million euros versus analysts’ average forecast of 291.5 million euro in a Reuters poll.

The volume of unit cases sold was almost flat year-on-year to 2.08 million. Sales rose 3 percent to 7.05 billion euros, compared with analyst’ forecast of 7.03 billion.

The company set a free cash flow target of 1.3 billion euros for the 2013-2015 period. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou)

