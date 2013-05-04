FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Private equity firm CCMP buys Britain's Pure Gym
#Market News
May 4, 2013 / 3:35 PM / in 4 years

Private equity firm CCMP buys Britain's Pure Gym

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 4 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CCMP Capital Advisors said on Saturday it is buying British gym operator Pure Gym for an undisclosed amount.

Pure Gym, known for offering affordable memberships at always-open, no-frills workout centers, has 45 locations in the United Kingdom, with more than 240,000 members, according to a press release announcing the deal.

CCMP, specializes in investments of $100 million to $500 million, said it supports a plan to open 40 new gyms over the next year.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, according the press release.

