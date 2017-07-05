LONDON, July 5 (IFR) - Revised guidelines for the
resilience, recovery and resolution of central counterparty
clearinghouses were issued today by a group of regulatory
committees as part of an effort to plug gaps in rules aimed at
avoiding taxpayer bailouts of the systemically important firms.
The Financial Stability Board, the Committee on Payments and
Market Infrastructures, the International Organization of
Securities Commissioners and the Basel Committee on Banking
Supervision, also raised new concerns around the interdependency
of CCPs, which have become crucial financial infrastructures as
a result of post-crisis reforms that forced much of the
US$483trn over-the-counter derivatives market into central
clearing.
In a study of 26 CCPs across 15 jurisdictions, the
committees found that many clearinghouses maintain relationships
with the same financial entities.
Concentration is high with 88% of financial resources,
including initial margin and default funds, sitting in just 10
CCPs. Of the 307 clearing members included in the analysis, the
largest 20 accounted for 75% of financial resources provided to
CCPs.
More than 80% of the CCPs surveyed were exposed to at least
10 global systemically important financial institutions, the
study showed.
In an analysis of the contagion effect of clearing member
defaults, the study found that more than half of surveyed CCPs
would suffer a default of at least two clearing members as a
result of two clearing member defaults at another CCP.
"This suggests a high degree of interconnectedness among the
central clearing system's largest and most significant clearing
members," the committees said in their analysis.
Additional CCP data will be collected through the year to
quantify changes in central clearing interdependencies.
The committee chairs also agreed to convene a Derivatives
Assessment Team to assess incentives to central clearing arising
from the interaction of post-crisis reforms, such as uncleared
margin requirements. A report will be completed by the end of
2018.
NEW GUIDELINES
Revised guidelines on CCP resilience from CPMI and IOSCO
clarify the role of the board of directors at a CCP. They note
that responsibility for establishing a risk management framework
and day-to-day risk management tasks lies with company
management, with the board providing an evaluation and
monitoring role.
Clarity is also provided around the period of risk for
stress testing purposes, with alternative techniques for
analysing stress testing scenarios, models and underlying
parameters and assumptions. A final framework for standard CCP
stress tests will be completed in the next 12 months.
While some CCPs will be required to make changes to
rulebooks, governance or regulatory frameworks, CPMI and IOSCO
said that the latest guidelines do not impose additional
standards beyond those already included in the 2012 principles
for financial market infrastructures.
"CCPs should promptly identify any areas where changes are
necessary and address them as expeditiously as practicable, so
that implementation of the necessary changes is completed no
later than the end of 2017."
Revised guidance for recovery and recovery planning, also
issued by CPMI and IOSCO, clarifies the treatment non-default
losses such as those stemming from operational failure or cyber
attack. CCPs will be required to have sufficient liquid net
assets funded by equity to implement plans for covering those
losses. Additionally they must have a viable plan to raise new
equity capital in the event of a shortfall.
"Losses relating to general business risk are properly the
responsibility of the owners of the [financial market
infrastructures]," CPMI and IOSCO said in the guidance.
Additional loss-absorbing arrangements, such as third-party
insurance or indemnity agreements, should also be considered,
though the guidance warns that indemnity providers could
experience solvency and liquidity strains in a severe stress
scenario.
At the same time, the FSB provided new CCP resolution
guidance, providing further clarification on loss allocation
procedures and the steps authorities should take to establish
crisis management groups for relevant CCPs.
(Reporting by Helen Bartholomew)