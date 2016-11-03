FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Brazil's CCR may bid in upcoming airport auctions -CFO
November 3, 2016 / 8:40 PM / 10 months ago

Brazil's CCR may bid in upcoming airport auctions -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Brazilian toll road operator CCR SA may participate in government auctions for rights to run airports in the states of Bahia, Ceara, Santa Catarina and Rio Grande do Sul, Chief Financial Officer Arthur Piotto Filho told Reuters on Thursday.

Separately, the company reported in a securities filing that net income more than quadrupled from a year earlier to 1.15 billion reais ($355 million) due to one-time revenue from the sale of remote payment operator STP.

($1 = 3.24 reais)

Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
