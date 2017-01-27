FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's CCR seeks $1.27 bln in share offering
#Market News
January 27, 2017 / 9:05 AM / 7 months ago

Brazil's CCR seeks $1.27 bln in share offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO, Jan 27 (Reuters) - CCR SA, Brazil's largest toll road operator, plans to raise up to 4.025 billion reais ($1.27 billion) from investors through a share offering, becoming the latest local company to return to the equity markets for fresh capital.

The plan involves the sale of as many as 221.23 million common shares in a so-called restricted-efforts offering, CCR said in a Friday securities filing.

The offer could be increased by 15 percent in the event of robust investor demand, it said. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by Alonso Soto and Jason Neely)

