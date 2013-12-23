FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chilean brewer CCU enters Paraguay via acquisition
Sections
Featured
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
U.S.
Jerry Jones and Cowboys kneel for anthem
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy & Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
December 23, 2013 / 9:51 PM / 4 years ago

Chilean brewer CCU enters Paraguay via acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SANTIAGO, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Chile’s largest beer brewer Compania Cervecerias Unidas said it was entering the Paraguayan market via the purchase of stakes in a drinks company and a distributor.

The company said on Monday that it will buy just over 50 percent of soft drinks and beer maker Bebidas del Paraguay and just under 50 percent of a related distributor from owner Grupo Cartes, founded by Paraguayan President Horacio Cartes.

It did not give financial details but said the companies it was buying had sales of $45 million in 2013.

Controlled by Dutch brewer Heineken and the wealthy Luksic family, CCU already has operations in Chile, Argentina and Uruguay.

Reporting by Rosalba O'Brien; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.