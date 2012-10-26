FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's CCX coal miner appoints new CEO after resignation
Sections
Featured
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Puerto Rico
The bankrupt utility behind Puerto Rico’s power crisis
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
Technology
Google launches new phones, speakers in hardware push
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2012 / 9:26 PM / 5 years ago

Brazil's CCX coal miner appoints new CEO after resignation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RIO DE JANEIRO, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Brazil coal miner CCX , whose operations are focused on Colombia, has appointed Jose Gustavo de Souza Costa as chief executive and head of investor relations, according to the minutes of the company’s board meeting on Friday.

The board of CCX Carvao de Colombia SA, developing a greenfield coal mine project in Colombia, approved the nomination following the resignation of Leonardo Moretzsohn de Andrade, without revealing the circumstances of his departure.

CCX is part of Brazilian billionaire Eike Batista’s privately controlled, Rio de Janeiro-based EBX group. The group operates in sectors spanning mining, ports, shipbuilding, transport and power generation.

The company’s shares have lost more than two-thirds of their value since first listing on Sao Paulo’s BM&FBovespa stock exchange in May.

CCX shares traded on Sao Paulo’s BM&FBovespa fell 2.5 percent on Friday to 2.34 reais ($1.16).

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.