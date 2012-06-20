BASIS POINT-CDB's jump on M&A wagon may dash syndication hopes

(The following item was previously published by Basis Point, a Thomson Reuters publication)

By Jacqueline Poh

HONG KONG, June 20 (Reuters Basis Point) - China Development Bank’s presence in a number of high-profile jumbo acquisitions, including Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd’s purchase of the London Metal Exchange, has met with a nervous response from some loans bankers, concerned that CDB could take away lending opportunities in China and Hong Kong.

Most recently, CDB has committed to lend a US$1.8bn three-year bilateral to HKEx, which follows a US$1bn three-year loan to support Alibaba’s privatisation plan, with plans for a further US$1bn four-year facility for the Chinese e-commerce company.

Meanwhile, food and dairy group Bright Food (Group) Co Ltd is in talks with the Chinese policy bank on a financing backing its acquisition of British cereal maker Weetabix Food Co.

While commercial banks welcome the opportunity to remove the pressure of selling down take-outs - the bilateral loan for HKEx will take out a US$2bn bridge loan provided by Deutsche Bank , HSBC and UBS, while the Alibaba loan is expected to take out half of a US$2bn bridge - loans bankers are worried that as CDB ramps up its presence, it could herald a loss of business opportunities.

Some Chinese banks had wanted a role in the Alibaba financing, but were told by the borrower that it has already garnered enough financing support from CDB.

“We offered but were told that we were too late and that CDB has already given its commitment, and a large one at that,” a Chinese banker said.

CDB, as one of the three Chinese policy banks, does not have to adhere to the 75% debt-to-deposit ratio requirement from local authorities, making it difficult for other banks to challenge its market dominance. In addition, CDB can offer large tickets at lower pricing compared with commercial banks.

Lenders are facing an anxious wait over the Weetabix financing. Bright Food invited more than 10 commercial lenders to bid for a US$500-800m financing almost two months ago, but has delayed the mandate in order to allow time for CDB to gain approval on a big loan that is likely to reduce the commercial deal.

“CDB has a longer turnaround time compared to commercial and foreign banks,” a banker said. “But if Bright Food continues to delay this, CDB could get a chance to come in early and not much may be funded by commercial banks. It (would be) a loss for the market.”

ALL IN THE TIMING

Many of the views on CDB pouring large amounts of cash into these loans are influenced by the timing of the bilateral deals. Get it right, and CDB’s involvement can complement commercial banks’ efforts by reducing the risk on bridge loans.

“So far, CDB has only come in after the bridge loans are done and that eases the pressure of having to sell down a bridge take-out, which is especially true in the current market situation,” a banker said.

While CDB’s involvement in the HKEx deal dashed hopes in the market for a wider syndication, the take-out proved to be good news for the three banks that provided the bridge, which will still get their fees. Similarly, on the Alibaba deal, the 19 lenders were paid 25% of their fees on the US$2bn bridge before it was taken out.

“Banks make a lot out of the bridge loans,” a banker said. “At the end of the day, it depends on the timing of CDB’s entrance.”

However, bankers remain concerned that if CDB starts to provide the financing, the loan market faces the prospect of missing out on bridge financing and on syndication opportunities entirely. (Editing by Chris Mangham and Chris Lewis)